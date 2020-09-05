TV listings for Sunday Sept. 6, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Education Lottery 200, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Assen, Netherlands (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m.)
BOXING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Cody Crawley vs. Josh Torres
8 p.m.: WFXR, welterweights, Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, “Forward Progress: The Integration of SEC Football”
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson
2 p.m.: WDBJ, “The Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969”
4 p.m.: WFXR, “Magnify: Tua”
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Virginia-Clemson
11 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia”
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality”
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 9
1 p.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 9 (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals
1 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA U.S. Nationals
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, “Greatest Moments of the Arnold Palmer Invitational”
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Milwaukee at Cleveland
1 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.: TBS, Houston at L.A. Angels
7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
4 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me,” with Grant Hill, Lisa Leslie, Brandon Marshall and others
5 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream,” with Bruce Arians, Bubba Wallace and others
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Italy
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Italy
NBA
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Milwaukee vs. Miami (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
5 p.m.: ESPN2, “Franchise In Crisis: The Washington Football Team”
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Fox NFL Sunday” Season Preview, including Michael Vick interview of Patrick Mahomes
NHL
8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference finals, Game 1, Dallas vs. Vegas
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Finland at Ireland
Noon: NBC Sports Network, FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea at Manchester United
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Turkey at Serbia
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Nashville at Miami
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open
3 p.m.: WDBJ, “Althea and Arthur”
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open
WNBA
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas vs. Washington
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. Los Angeles
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: WSLS, Diamond League meet, at Brussels (taped Friday)
MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia-Pittsburgh
8 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Navy
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Lotte at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at San Diego
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 ACC Tournament final, Virginia-North Carolina
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, RedBud National 2
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Toronto
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Czech Republic
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Show vs. Team Osterman
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open
4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open
WNBA
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Phoenix
