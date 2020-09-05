TV listings for Sunday Sept. 6, 2020

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, “Greatest Moments of the Arnold Palmer Invitational”

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Milwaukee at Cleveland

1 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.: TBS, Houston at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

4 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me,” with Grant Hill, Lisa Leslie, Brandon Marshall and others

5 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream,” with Bruce Arians, Bubba Wallace and others

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Italy

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Italy

NBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Milwaukee vs. Miami (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

5 p.m.: ESPN2, “Franchise In Crisis: The Washington Football Team”

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Fox NFL Sunday” Season Preview, including Michael Vick interview of Patrick Mahomes