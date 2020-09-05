 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday Sept. 6, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Education Lottery 200, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Assen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m.)

BOXING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Cody Crawley vs. Josh Torres

8 p.m.: WFXR, welterweights, Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, “Forward Progress: The Integration of SEC Football”

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “The Black 14: Wyoming Football 1969”

4 p.m.: WFXR, “Magnify: Tua”

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Virginia-Clemson

11 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia”

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality”

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 9

1 p.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 9 (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals

1 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA U.S. Nationals

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, “Greatest Moments of the Arnold Palmer Invitational”

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Milwaukee at Cleveland

1 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.: TBS, Houston at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

4 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me,” with Grant Hill, Lisa Leslie, Brandon Marshall and others

5 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream,” with Bruce Arians, Bubba Wallace and others

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Italy

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Italy

NBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Milwaukee vs. Miami (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

5 p.m.: ESPN2, “Franchise In Crisis: The Washington Football Team”

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Fox NFL Sunday” Season Preview, including Michael Vick interview of Patrick Mahomes

NHL

8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference finals, Game 1, Dallas vs. Vegas

SOCCER

11:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Finland at Ireland

Noon: NBC Sports Network, FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea at Manchester United

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Turkey at Serbia

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Nashville at Miami

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open

3 p.m.: WDBJ, “Althea and Arthur”

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open

WNBA

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas vs. Washington

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. Los Angeles

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: WSLS, Diamond League meet, at Brussels (taped Friday)

MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia-Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Navy

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Lotte at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at San Diego

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 ACC Tournament final, Virginia-North Carolina

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, RedBud National 2

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Toronto

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Czech Republic

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Show vs. Team Osterman

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open

4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open

WNBA

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Phoenix

