TV listings for Thursday Aug. 27, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

GOLF

7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, first round, at Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Game 1

6:30 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

NBA

4 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Denver vs. Utah

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Boston vs. Toronto

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Cavalry vs. Atletico Ottawa

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals

Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago vs. Indiana

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Seattle

