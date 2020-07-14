You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Thursday July 16, 2020
TV listings for Thursday July 16, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Western

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Lightweights, Felix Verdejo vs. Will Madera, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, first round, featured groups, at Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, first round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, at Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Leicester City

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Everton

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Torino

3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Crystal Palace

3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Southampton

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women’s game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, Montreal vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “Path to Glory” (new documentary)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Orange County at Phoenix

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, Columbus vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

