TV listings for Thursday July 30, 2020

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)
5:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Florida State-Virginia Tech
FISHING
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, at Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round, at Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at NC
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah
7 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, quarterfinal, Lakers (Md.) vs. Culver Military (Ind.), at Columbia, Md.
8 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, quarterfinal, Calvert Hall (Md.) vs. Deerfield (Mass.), at Columbia, Md.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Toronto
7 p.m.: MASN2, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Mets
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, San Diego at San Francisco
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Utah vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
4 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Nashville vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Columbus, at Toronto
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas vs. Arizona, at Edmonton
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC women’s championship, Virginia-Florida State
8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
6 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Chicago vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: ESPN, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, at Bradenton, Fla.
