TV listings for Thursday July 30, 2020
TV listings for Thursday July 30, 2020

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)

5:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Florida State-Virginia Tech

FISHING

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round, at Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at NC

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah

7 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, quarterfinal, Lakers (Md.) vs. Culver Military (Ind.), at Columbia, Md.

8 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, quarterfinal, Calvert Hall (Md.) vs. Deerfield (Mass.), at Columbia, Md.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Toronto

7 p.m.: MASN2, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, San Diego at San Francisco

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Utah vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

4 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Nashville vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Columbus, at Toronto

10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vegas vs. Arizona, at Edmonton

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC women’s championship, Virginia-Florida State

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

6 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Chicago vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: ESPN, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, at Bradenton, Fla.

