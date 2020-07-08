AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Brisbane (live)

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Shady Rays 200, at Sparta, Ky. (live)

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria (live)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, The Money Team vs. Herd That, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, at Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Heavyweights, Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam, at Las Vegas (live)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tour de France, Stage 12

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Tour de France, Stage 13

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at LG (live)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla. (live)

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Sky Blue vs. Houston, at Herriman, Utah (taped Wednesday)

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Bournemouth (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at SPAL (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Aston Villa (live)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 JMU-UVa men’s game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-FSU women’s game

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Zurich Inspiration Games (same-day tape)

