TV listings for Thursday Oct. 1, 2020
GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, first round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, first round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Cincinnati at Atlanta

2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series Game 2, Miami at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Chicago White Sox at Oakland

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary)

5 p.m.: ESPN2, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, St. Louis at San Diego

7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 3, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary)

10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 247, at Milan

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Denver at N.Y. Jets

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, National Ruby League, qualifying final, Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Louisville

4 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Clemson at North Carolina

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Boston College at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Pittsburgh at Virginia

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Florida State at Virginia Tech

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open

5 a.m. (Friday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas State at West Virginia

