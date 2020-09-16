TV listings for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, UNOH 200 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Bush’s Beans 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round (preshow at 6 a.m.)
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round
2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round
5 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open”
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Lotte at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at Miami
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at San Francisco
4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, doubleheader
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Miami vs. Boston
NFL
8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Duke
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at Florida State
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Italian Open
5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, Italian Open
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Phoenix vs. Minnesota
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, The Citadel at Virginia Tech
