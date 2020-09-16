 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, UNOH 200 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Bush’s Beans 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round (preshow at 6 a.m.)

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round

2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round

5 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), PGA Tour, U.S. Open, first round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open”

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Lotte at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at Miami

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at San Francisco

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, doubleheader

7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Miami vs. Boston

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

SOCCER

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Duke

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at Florida State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Phoenix vs. Minnesota

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Second Round, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, The Citadel at Virginia Tech

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert