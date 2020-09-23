 Skip to main content
TV listings for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality”

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, UAB at South Alabama

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, first round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

5 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia”

NBA

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 4, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Miami at Jacksonville

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Cup, UEFA Super Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, at Budapest, Hungary

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, fourth round, Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense

TENNIS

6 a.m.: continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

4 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Seattle vs. Minnesota

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Oklahoma

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

