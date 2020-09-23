TV listings for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality”
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, UAB at South Alabama
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, first round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
5 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia”
NBA
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 4, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver
NFL
8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Miami at Jacksonville
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Cup, UEFA Super Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, at Budapest, Hungary
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Copa do Brasil, fourth round, Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense
TENNIS
6 a.m.: continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open
4 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open
WNBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Seattle vs. Minnesota
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Oklahoma
8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!