 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Thursday Sept. 3, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Thursday Sept. 3, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Collingwood at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: The Road Home To Virginia”

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality”

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Alabama at Southern Mississippi

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 6

GOLF

6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, first round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Kiwoom at Hanwha

5:25 a.m.: ESPN2, SK at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Boston

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Toronto vs. Boston

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Vegas vs. Vancouver

RUGBY

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Castleford at Salford

4 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round

WNBA

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. New York

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert