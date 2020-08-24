TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020

GOLF
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Ozark National, second round, at Hollister, Mo.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Fox Sports 1, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Valour vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Indiana vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
