TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020
GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Ozark National, second round, at Hollister, Mo.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Fox Sports 1, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Valour vs. Pacific, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Indiana vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

