TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at North Melbourne
GOLF
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship”
Noon: ESPN Plus (Streaming): PGA Championship preview, including groupings and tee times announcement
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship”
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, NC at Hanwha
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Elimination Playoff, Archers vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Minnesota
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Cincinnati
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: ESPN, MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Baltimore
10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at Seattle
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Strength in the Pack” (new)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Houston vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Arizona vs. Nashville, at Edmonton (entire game on NHL Network)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Edmonton (entire game on NHL Network)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, at Toronto
10:45 p.m.: USA Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Minnesota vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
WRESTLING
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!