TV listings for Tuesday July 14, 2020
TV listings for Tuesday July 14, 2020

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, championship, Golden Eagles (including Andrew Rowsey) vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

9 p.m.: ESPN, Junior Lightweights, Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, 2020 Orange Bowl, UVa-Florida

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 18

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, NC at Kiwoom

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s 2,131st straight game

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 All-Star Game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-UVa game

MEN’S LACROSSE

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale

MISCELLANEOUS

11:30 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, “ESPN Sports Shorts”

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. Chicago, at Orlando, Fla.

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Sky Blue vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Monday)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship

11 a.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

