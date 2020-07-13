TV listings for Tuesday July 14, 2020

BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, championship, Golden Eagles (including Andrew Rowsey) vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
9 p.m.: ESPN, Junior Lightweights, Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, 2020 Orange Bowl, UVa-Florida
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 18
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, NC at Kiwoom
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s 2,131st straight game
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 All-Star Game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-UVa game
MEN’S LACROSSE
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale
MISCELLANEOUS
11:30 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, “ESPN Sports Shorts”
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. Chicago, at Orlando, Fla.
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Sky Blue vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Monday)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship
11 a.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!