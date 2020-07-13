TV listings for Tuesday July 14, 2020

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, championship, Golden Eagles (including Andrew Rowsey) vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

9 p.m.: ESPN, Junior Lightweights, Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, 2020 Orange Bowl, UVa-Florida

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 18

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, NC at Kiwoom

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s 2,131st straight game

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 All-Star Game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Clemson game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-UVa game

MEN’S LACROSSE

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale

MISCELLANEOUS

11:30 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, “ESPN Sports Shorts”

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. Chicago, at Orlando, Fla.

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Sky Blue vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Monday)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship

11 a.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.