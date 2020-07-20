You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Tuesday July 21, 2020
BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 3, at Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 4, at Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Featherweights, Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “College Football Live: State of the Season”

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Lotte at SK

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (taped Monday)

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston at Kansas City

6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado at Texas

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland at San Francisco (delayed tape)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Toronto vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Watford

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Bologna at Atalanta

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Aston Villa

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB is Back Tournament, Columbus vs. Atlanta, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB is Back Tournament, D.C. vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship

Noon: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis match between Philadelphia and Chicago; GVC Eastern European Championship

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Season Preview (live)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championship, JMU-Boston College

