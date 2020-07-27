You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Tuesday July 28, 2020
TV listings for Tuesday July 28, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Clemson Football Vlog” (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at Doosan

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Waterdogs, at Herriman, Utah

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

6 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at Houston

10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress)

NBA

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Memphis vs. Miami, at Reunion, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, San Antonio vs. Indiana, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

NFL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Training Camp Daily” (debut)

NHL

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL Rivals: Pittsburgh-Philadelphia” (new)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. Montreal, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Edmonton vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Atalanta at Parma

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Columbus vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Portland vs. Cincinnati, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Los Angeles vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

