TV listings for Tuesday July 28, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Clemson Football Vlog” (new)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at Doosan
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Waterdogs, at Herriman, Utah
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia
6 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at Houston
10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress)
NBA
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Memphis vs. Miami, at Reunion, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, San Antonio vs. Indiana, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
NFL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Training Camp Daily” (debut)
NHL
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL Rivals: Pittsburgh-Philadelphia” (new)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. Montreal, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Edmonton vs. Calgary, at Edmonton
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Atalanta at Parma
8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Columbus vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Portland vs. Cincinnati, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Los Angeles vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!