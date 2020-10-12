 Skip to main content
TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, "Our Time" (Oklahoma State documentary)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series. Game 2, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas

8:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series. Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Houston, at San Diego

NFL

7 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Tennessee

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Huddersfield at Hull

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Leeds at Warrington

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Switzerland at Germany

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Wake Forest at Clemson

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel. ATP Tour, coverage of St. Petersburg Open, Sardegna Open and bett1HULKS Indoors

