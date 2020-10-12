TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, "Our Time" (Oklahoma State documentary)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series. Game 2, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas
8:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series. Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Houston, at San Diego
NFL
7 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Tennessee
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Huddersfield at Hull
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Leeds at Warrington
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, Switzerland at Germany
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Wake Forest at Clemson
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel. ATP Tour, coverage of St. Petersburg Open, Sardegna Open and bett1HULKS Indoors
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!