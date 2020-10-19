TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Heisman Trophy preview
CYCLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1
1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1 (delayed tape)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Samsung at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 1, Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, Arcahaie vs. Verdes FC, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Nashville
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, CD FAS vs. Managua, at San Salvador, El Salvador
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Ostrava Open, European Open and bett1HULKS Championships
