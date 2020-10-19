 Skip to main content
TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020
TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Heisman Trophy preview

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1

1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Samsung at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 1, Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, Arcahaie vs. Verdes FC, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Dallas at Nashville

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, preliminary round, CD FAS vs. Managua, at San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Ostrava Open, European Open and bett1HULKS Championships

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

