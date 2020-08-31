TV listings for Tuesday Sept, 1, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Essendon at West Coast
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Richmond
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 4
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Hanwha at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Toronto at Miami
7:30 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Houston
NBA
5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 7, Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York vs. Edmonton, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
8 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!