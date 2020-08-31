 Skip to main content
TV listings for Tuesday Sept, 1, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Essendon at West Coast

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Richmond

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 4

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Hanwha at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Toronto at Miami

7:30 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Houston

NBA

5:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 2, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 7, Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York vs. Edmonton, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

