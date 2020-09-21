 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Payne’s Valley Cup, charity match with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, at Ridgedale, Mo.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Arizona

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League qualifying round (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert