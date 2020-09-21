TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020

GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Payne’s Valley Cup, charity match with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, at Ridgedale, Mo.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, SK at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MASN2, Philadelphia at Washington, doubleheader
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Arizona
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League qualifying round (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, German Championships, Internationaux de Strasbourg and qualifying for French Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 2, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
