 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020

BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Finals, at Centreville

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: WSET, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Houston at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Chicago White Sox at Oakland

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “In Play” (new)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Salford

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, St. Helens at Wigan

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League playoff (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round, at Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, second round, at Paris

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinal, Game 5, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert