 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 10, Ile d’Oleron Le Chateau-d’Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at SK

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 1

6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Boston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Washington Football Today” (debut)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, England at Denmark

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Istanbul Cup

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Indiana vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert