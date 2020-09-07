TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 10, Ile d’Oleron Le Chateau-d’Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at SK
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 1
6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Boston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
NFL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Washington Football Today” (debut)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League, England at Denmark
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Istanbul Cup
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Indiana vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
