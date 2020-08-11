TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, qualifying
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 10
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1 (delayed tape)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Exhibition, Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Amateur, round of 64, at Bandon, Ore.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, round of 64, at Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Kia at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
3 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Houston
10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
MOTORCYCLES
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Riga (delayed tape)
3:30 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (delayed tape)
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Indiana vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Toronto vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, at Toronto
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Sydney
SOCCER
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open and Prague Open
5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!