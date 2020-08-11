You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020
TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, qualifying

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 10

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Exhibition, Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Amateur, round of 64, at Bandon, Ore.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, round of 64, at Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Kia at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit

3 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Colorado

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Houston

10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Riga (delayed tape)

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (delayed tape)

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Indiana vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Toronto vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Sydney

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open and Prague Open

5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

