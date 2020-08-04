TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Melbourne at Adelaide

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Championship, qualifying, at Berlin

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Championship, at Berlin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, 1991 Sugar Bowl, Virginia-Tennessee

CORNHOLE

8 p.m.: ESPN2, ACL World Championships, Man of the Year and Woman of the Year Finals, at Rock Hill, S.C.

GOLF

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship”

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship preview featuring players’ press conferences

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, at Rockville, Md.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship”

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, LG at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

5 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Baltimore (doubleheader)

6 p.m.: MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle

NBA

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Brooklyn vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.