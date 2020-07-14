TV listings for Wednesday July 15, 2020

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 Daytona 500
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, at Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race, at Bristol, Tenn.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 19
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Kiwoom
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1989 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Duke-UVa game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Pitt-Louisville game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Marquette-Duke game
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: WDBJ, “Game On!” with guest Tiki Barber
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2 UFC preview
7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night main card, at Abu Dhabi
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Sampdoria
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Fiorentina at Lecce
8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Birmingham at Memphis
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
