TV listings for Wednesday July 29, 2020

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, at Kiwoom at Doosan
LACROSSE
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at Oakland
3:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at Texas
TBA: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
6 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Toronto
7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at Houston
10 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind” (new)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
NHL
Noon: NHL Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. Florida, at Toronto
2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Minnesota, at Edmonton
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Carolina vs. Washington, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Chicago, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, at Edmonton
SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Sassuolo
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Bologna at Fiorentina
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Las Vegas vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
