TV listings for Wednesday July 29, 2020
HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, at Kiwoom at Doosan

LACROSSE

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at Oakland

3:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at Texas

TBA: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

6 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Toronto

7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at Houston

10 p.m.: ESPN, Seattle at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind” (new)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

NHL

Noon: NHL Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. Florida, at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Minnesota, at Edmonton

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Carolina vs. Washington, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, at Edmonton

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Sassuolo

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Bologna at Fiorentina

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Las Vegas vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

