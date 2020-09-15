 Skip to main content
TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020
TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Meribel

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Lotte at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Baltimore

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at L.A. Angels

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Inside the NHL Bubble" (new)

SOCCER 

9:30 p.m.: Major League Soccer, Portland at San Jose

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, at Rome

5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, at Rome

