TV listings for Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, Qualifying Final, Geelong at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download”
BOWLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League Finals, at Centreville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech (taped Saturday)
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1992 Clemson-Virginia game
CYCLING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Fleche Wallone (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Cincinnati at Atlanta
1 p.m.: ESPN2, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Houston at Minnesota
2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series Game 1, Miami at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Chicago White Sox at Oakland
4 p.m.: TBS, American League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Toronto at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.: ESPN2, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, St. Louis at San Diego
7 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Series, Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 1, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)
NBA
9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 1, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Tijuana
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League playoff (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of second round
5 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, French Open, second round
