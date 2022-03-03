Project Outside announces regional recreation program grants

Project Outside, a coalition that promotes economic development through recreational programs in the Roanoke region, announced on Thursday a series of financial grants to local groups that share the mission.

In all, $50,000 will be awarded from the Project Outside Foundation through funds generated by donations from corporate partners and individuals.

“The outdoors is integral to the region’s narrative and economic development strategy,” said Pete Eshelman, director of Roanoke Outside Foundation. “The goal of Project Outside is to invest in our community’s competitive advantage, the outdoors. Grants will be used to fund needed projects that will make an immediate impact in the community by the end of 2022."