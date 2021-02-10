Proposed Roanoke bus station clears historic-impact review

Whenever federal money, land or permits are involved in an undertaking, preservation oversight kicks in. Toward that end, the Federal Transit Administration, which subsidizes Valley Metro, recently announced the findings of a private consultant it brought in to assess the project. The consultant found that the project wouldn’t damage or diminish any key historic characteristics of any adjacent property.

Tuesday, architectural historian Adrienne Birge-Wilson at Department of Historic Resources concurred in a letter to the Federal Transit Administration.

Nothing about the proposed terminal will diminish the area’s historic feel nor physically alter any existing historic buildings, she said in declaring the project “compatible with the historic character of the properties and their setting in downtown Roanoke.”

Bill Chapman, a Richmond developer who has invested heavily in residential and commercial real estate projects nearby, released a statement in which he called the Department of Historic Resources finding "a disappointing conclusion" and one that differed from the perspective that the department had shared with him in 2019.