Proposed Roanoke bus station clears historic-impact review

Valley Metro’s bus station project won’t clash with the historic character of the section of downtown Roanoke chosen for the project, preservation regulators say.
The appraisal by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources increases the likelihood that construction of two terminal buildings and an outdoor boarding area will begin later this year. Had the project posed a risk to nearby historic buildings in the eyes of regulators, that finding could have triggered delays and costs to mitigate the negative effects. And passing the historic-impact review was a requirement to spend federal dollars for construction.
Time is of the essence. Officials want to shift the main Valley Metro station to the new downtown site, which is at Third Street and Salem Avenue, by June 30. Crews will erect a temporary center to start. Once it is in operation, a developer plans to demolish portions of Campbell Court and build new residences, retail spaces and offices. Construction of the new facilities will occur alongside the in-use temporary terminal.
Under Valley Metro’s current timeline, it could solicit bids for a builder in late February or March.
Sherman Stovall, an assistant Roanoke city manager who is also a Valley Metro executive, said Valley Metro has already received approval for $11.5 million in construction money from federal, state and local government sources.
Whenever federal money, land or permits are involved in an undertaking, preservation oversight kicks in. Toward that end, the Federal Transit Administration, which subsidizes Valley Metro, recently announced the findings of a private consultant it brought in to assess the project. The consultant found that the project wouldn’t damage or diminish any key historic characteristics of any adjacent property.
Tuesday, architectural historian Adrienne Birge-Wilson at Department of Historic Resources concurred in a letter to the Federal Transit Administration.
Nothing about the proposed terminal will diminish the area’s historic feel nor physically alter any existing historic buildings, she said in declaring the project “compatible with the historic character of the properties and their setting in downtown Roanoke.”
Bill Chapman, a Richmond developer who has invested heavily in residential and commercial real estate projects nearby, released a statement in which he called the Department of Historic Resources finding "a disappointing conclusion" and one that differed from the perspective that the department had shared with him in 2019.
"Ultimately," his statement continued, "we hope it will be a success for the city and our neighborhood. The latter will require GRTC [Greater Roanoke Transit Co., which manages Valley Metro] and the city to manage their sidewalks better than they have in the past."
Chapman and others have criticized Valley Metro's decision to place the bus station at Third and Salem, saying they worry that individuals who congregate outside the current Valley Metro station will do so at the new site. Reports of trespassing, drunkenness and other alcohol-related violations near Campbell Court generated the majority of the calls to police and 911 in 2018, but a Roanoke Times analysis found that the current bus station didn't stand out as a high-crime area in downtown.