Richard Henry Wilde Dillard, an influential writer, critic and longtime professor at Hollins University, died this week. He was 85.

Dillard "became synonymous with our English and Creative Writing program. I know our community will grieve this tremendous loss," Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton wrote in an email to the university community.

Hinton wrote that she received news of Dillard's death on Tuesday. She did not give a cause of death.

Mike Allen, a Roanoke-based writer, editor and publisher, and a former editor and writer at The Roanoke Times, recalled Thursday his years of interactions with Dillard, both as a student and later publishing some of Dillard's poetry in an anthology. "To put it simply, meeting Richard — and taking classes in the creative writing program he oversaw — changed my life for the better," Allen wrote in an email.

"Years upon years' worth of students who took his classes could say the same. He was an incredibly entertaining, clever, challenging teacher," Allen wrote.

Known professionally as R.H.W. Dillard, his own books included six collections of poetry, two novels, a critical study of horror films, and more. He may have received wider notice for teaching and influencing a host of other writers, two of whom he married.

Annie Doak Dillard, whose Pilgrim at Tinker Creek won the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, was Richard Dillard's student when she married him in 1965. They divorced in 1975.

Richard Dillard also was married, from 1979 to 1992, to Cathryn Hankla, an author and artist who also held an array of positions at Hollins and is a professor emerita of English and creative writing there.

According to Southern Writers: a New Biographical Dictionary, other writers associated with Dillard included Henry Taylor, Lucinda MacKethan and more.

Born in Roanoke, Dillard earned a bachelor's degree at Roanoke College, then a master's and doctorate at the University of Virginia. In 1964, he became an instructor at what was then Hollins College. Hinton wrote in her email that Dillard "served Hollins for 59 years."

He was named chairman of Hollins' creative writing program in 1971 and continued in that role for many years. Most recently, his faculty page on the university website said, Dillard was a professor of English, creative writing, and film, as well as the longtime editor of The Hollins Critic.

Among many recognitions he received was the 2007 George Garrett Award, given by the Association of Writers and Writing Programs for community service in literature.

At the time of the award, best-selling author Lee Smith, a former student, said Dillard's "entire valuable life has been spent supporting writers, literature, and cultural literacy."

Dillard's page on the university website described his approach to teaching with a quote from philosopher Paul Tillich: "The Existential thinker cannot have pupils in the ordinary sense. He cannot communicate any ideas, because they are not​ the truth he wants to teach. He can only create in his pupil by indirect communication that ‘Existential state’ or personal experience out of which the pupil may think and act.”

"Got it?" Dillard asked.