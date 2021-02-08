Racial justice seminar to address police unions

Virginia Tech social policy professor and racial justice advocate Wornie Reed will host an online summit this month to examine limiting police union contracts in the commonwealth.

The summit, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, falls during Black History Month. It will feature a panel discussion between Reed, Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay McKeeson and Chas Moore, executive director of the Texas-based Austin Justice Coalition.

Reed teaches sociology and Africana studies at Tech and is director of the university’s Race and Social Policy Research Center. Both BLM and the Austin Justice Coalition advocate for criminal justice reform and for holding police accountable for alleged brutality against African Americans and other vulnerable groups.

“Basically, police union contracts negotiated through collective bargaining bring an increased risk of police violence to our communities,” according to a description of the event. “To ensure police are held accountable for misconduct, we must be proactive and limit police union contract negotiations to issues of salary and benefits.”

Last year the Virginia General Assembly approved a bill that allows but does not require local governments to recognize and bargain with public sector unions. The law goes into effect in May.