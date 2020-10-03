Racing notes: NASCAR focused on playoffs in return to Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR’s last visit to Talladega Superspeedway, when a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall, marked a pivotal moment in its evolving approach to social justice issues.
The series found itself at the forefront of the national civil rights push when Wallace began using his platform to implore change in a series with a complicated history with race relations. NASCAR banned displaying the Confederate flag at its events, Wallace competed in a car with a Black Lives Matter message, and many Cup drivers participated in a video addressing racism that aired before a race.
Pushback was most evident in June when NASCAR arrived at Talladega.
Now Talladega hosts an important playoff race Sunday and the track has permitted 20% attendance. The approximate 15,000 tickets available sold out.
Kurt Busch last week picked up his first win of the season at home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is the only driver already advanced to the round of eight. Talladega marks the second of three races of the second round with four of the remaining 12 drivers set to be eliminated next week.
Talladega, the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, is noted for pack racing at high speed and multi-car crashes. It’s an unpredictable 500-mile test of awareness and strategic split-second decisions and a crapshoot for the title contenders.
Kyle Busch, the reigning Cup champion, has yet to win a race this year and is in danger of missing the championship race for the first time since 2014. He’s the first driver below the cutline for elimination, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.
All four are aggressive superspeedway racers and Talladega racing gives anyone a chance to win. It’s been a Team Penske run of seven wins in the last 12 races, including two straight wins by Ryan Blaney, who was eliminated in the first round. But the theory is that racing Sunday will be a trademark Talladega, a frenetic rush to grab a win and slide into the third round of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner, starts from the pole after a third-place finish at Las Vegas.
Haley storms to Xfinity Series victory
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, his third superspeedway victory of the season.
Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then again Saturday at Talladega.
Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers in NASCAR to win three consecutive superspeedway races. The Earnhardts did it in the Cup Series.
Haley, in a Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, joined Chase Briscoe as the only two drivers locked into the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after next week’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The four drivers below the cutline with one race remaining in the opening round of the Xfinity Series are Michael Annett, Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Riley Herbst.
A crash on the final lap allowed Haley to win under caution. Annett finished second, and Ryan Sieg was third.
Canadian teen drives truck to 1st career win
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, won his first career NASCAR national series race on Saturday in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.
Lessard was racing side-by-side with Trevor Bayne on the final lap of the two-lap overtime shootout when a pack of trucks running four wide triggered an accident that froze the field. Lessard won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the first win of the season for the organization from a driver other than Busch.
The race was the first elimination race of the Truck Series playoffs and Christian Eckes, one of the contenders to race for the championship, was eliminated in a mixed day for Busch’s race team. Lessard got the race win, but there will be no KBM championship this year.
Todd Gilliland was also eliminated because a mechanical failure ended his race early.
Bayne finished second. Chandler Smith was third.
Power wins IndyCar race wire-to-wire
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power managed to break free and then held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.8932 seconds to win the second Harvest GP race at Indianapolis this weekend.
Power claimed his 61st career pole in qualifying, second all-time to Mario Andretti (67). He led all 75 laps, earning his first wire-to-wire win since 2011 at Barber Motorsports Park.
For most of the day, the gap between Power and those chasing him was at least five seconds. Herta and third-place finisher Alexander Rossi, teammates with Andretti Autosport, acknowledged they weren’t going to get past the 2014 IndyCar champ and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner without a mistake.
It’s Power’s fourth win on the speedway’s road course, and his 39th career win ties Al Unser for fifth in IndyCar history.
