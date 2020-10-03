Racing notes: NASCAR focused on playoffs in return to Talladega

Kyle Busch, the reigning Cup champion, has yet to win a race this year and is in danger of missing the championship race for the first time since 2014. He’s the first driver below the cutline for elimination, ahead of Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.

All four are aggressive superspeedway racers and Talladega racing gives anyone a chance to win. It’s been a Team Penske run of seven wins in the last 12 races, including two straight wins by Ryan Blaney, who was eliminated in the first round. But the theory is that racing Sunday will be a trademark Talladega, a frenetic rush to grab a win and slide into the third round of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner, starts from the pole after a third-place finish at Las Vegas.

Haley storms to Xfinity Series victory

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, his third superspeedway victory of the season.

Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then again Saturday at Talladega.