Radford businessman gave back to community that made him a success

Radford businessman George Harvey Sr. had something in common with the actor and humorist Will Rogers, who famously said that he had never met a man he didn’t like.
The senior Harvey “loved people for who they were,” and conversely, “there’s very few people that ever met my father that didn’t like him,” said his oldest son, George Harvey Jr. “He was a wonderful man.”
The man who founded Harvey’s Chevrolet Cadillac Buick in Radford, known by most everyone in the community simply as Harvey’s, died Wednesday at age 92.
Beyond running a successful business, Harvey Sr. devoted decades of his life to public service. He served as chairman of the board at Radford Community Hospital — now Carilion New River Valley Medical Center — and was the second president of the Radford University Foundation. At the time of his death, he was still active with the foundation as a member of the capital campaign steering committee.
In 2017, Radford University President Brian Hemphill bestowed Harvey Sr. with an honorary Bachelor of Business Administration degree in recognition of his achievements and community dedication. The following year, the university opened the Harvey Knowledge Center on the fourth floor of McConnell Library, a resource center for students and faculty.
“George served as a successful business owner and caring community leader with unbelievable distinction for more than 70 years,” Hemphill said in a statement released Friday. “He will forever be remembered as a true statesman and beloved Highlander.”
“He was so grateful for the success that he achieved that he felt like it was his duty to give back the community,” Harvey Jr. said.
A West Virginia native, Harvey moved with his family to a Montgomery County farm when he was still a small child. On weekdays, he would walk two miles to and from school, and if he missed the bus to Auburn High School in Riner, which he frequently did, he had to walk five more miles.
“He certainly had a very hard life growing up, no doubt about it. When you’re milking by hand 30 cows every day and then loading the milk, and hooking the horses up to a sled and dragging the milk up to the road and setting those cans out and bringing the empties back, when you’re his age, it’s pretty tough,” his son said. “It instilled a lot of values in him that probably drove him later in life.”
While serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Alaska, Harvey Sr. qualified for admission to West Point but decided instead to return to Southwest Virginia, where he studied business and accounting at Roanoke’s National Business College. He started out in the late 1940s operating a gas station. In 1957, he became a General Motors Chevrolet Dealer.
On Dec. 7,1959 — exactly seven years after his first child was born — Harvey Sr. started the family’s auto dealership, now owned by Harvey Jr. and his brother Brad Harvey.
“He had a lot of what back in the ’50s were pretty revolutionary ideas,” Harvey Jr. said. “He felt the way you treated your employees would be the way they treated your customers.”
In 1979, a Roanoke Times profile gushed that Harvey ran a $15 million a year business. In the interview, he said it was “the dedication of the employees that made the difference.”
In 1989, Time Magazine honored Harvey Sr. as a Quality Dealer Award finalist, one of only 10 in the country, in a ceremony in New Orleans that recognized dealership performance paired with distinguished community service.
In 2009, Harvey Sr. told a Roanoke Times reporter that the number he was proudest of was zero — the number of employees laid off in 50 years of doing business.
Harvey Jr. said that in 2021, that record still stands firm. “We really value our employees.”
Harvey Sr. is survived by his wife Juanita, five children and many grandchildren. Because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the funeral will be private. The family intends to hold a memorial at the Radford car dealership celebrating his life at a future date.