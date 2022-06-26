Radford foundation awards two scholarships

The Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of two local academic scholarships.

Anna Turk, daughter of The Honorable Robert and Mrs. Laura Turk, received the $2,500 Dobbins Family Scholarship. Anna will attend Randolph Macon College in the fall and major in nursing. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, soccer and hanging with friends.

Owen Saunders, son of Mr. Matthew and Mrs. Suzanne Saunders, was awarded the two-year, $6,000 Radford High School Swimming & Diving Scholarship. Owen will attend New River Community College for one year before transferring to a four-year college. He is undecided about his major, but is interested in communications, possibly journalism, linguistics or film production. Owen enjoys movies, writing scripts or short films, and spending time with family and friends.

The Partners for Excellence Foundation is a 501c3 organization that financially supports the academic, artistic and athletic needs of the city’s school division.

Congratulations to both of these talented students and we wish them the very best in all their future endeavors!

- Submitted by Lee Slusher