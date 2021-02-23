Ralph Casey appointed to fill vacant seat on Rocky Mount Town Council

The Rocky Mount Town Council held a special meeting Monday night to appoint Ralph Casey to fill the seat left vacant by Bobby Cundiff, who resigned earlier this month.

Casey will complete the remainder of Cundiff's four-year term, which will expire in May 2022. Cundiff stepped down for undisclosed reasons Feb. 8 after serving on the council for more than 14 years.

Council members held a closed meeting Feb. 17 to discuss a replacement for Cundiff. They voted unanimously Monday to appoint Casey to fill the vacant seat.

Reached by phone at his home Monday night, Casey said he was looking forward to serving on the town council.

“I feel like it’s going to be fun working with those guys,” he said.

Casey, who grew up in Penhook, left the area in the mid-1960s. “I moved away from home as the lake was filling up,” he recalled.

After living in New Jersey and working for a power company there, he moved back to Virginia and worked for Appalachian Power for 35 years until retiring in 2008. Now 74, Casey lives in Rocky Mount with his wife, Leola. They have four children and five grandchildren.