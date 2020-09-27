'Ready at a moment's notice': Tech QB Quincy Patterson keeps offense rolling against N.C. State

Patterson didn’t look back — he finished the game 4 of 6 for 75 yards and ran the ball 10 times for 49 yards. He scored three touchdowns (two passing).

“Quincy was ready at a moment’s notice,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.

It was a rewarding moment for Fuente, who preached patience to Patterson when they spoke earlier this month about the team’s quarterback situation. Fuente didn’t want the former four-star signee out of Solorio Academy in Chicago, Illinois, to be discouraged looking up at both Hooker and Burmeister on the depth chart.

“I brought Quincy in and just told him, ‘I’m not disappointed in you.’ I still feel the same way I did the first day I ever saw you,” Fuente said. “I still think you keep working, you are going to have a chance to be a really productive player.”

Patterson didn’t let his disappointment over winning the job, and remained committed to helping the team any way he could even if he was limited to a few snaps here and there.

“To Quincy’s credit, he continued to work, he didn’t sulk,” Fuente said. “He’s a very honest person. He can look at himself and see where he needs to continue to improve and that’s what he does. You see guys like that on a daily basis that come to work and really take bad news the right way, quite honestly then there comes a time you have more trust in them because you know how they have handled things more in the past. Then he goes out there and executes.”

