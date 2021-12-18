Real estate transactions for Dec. 19, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $700,000

AEH Properties LLC to Arellano Properties 4 LLC, 1844 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $730,000 11/30/2021

Wolcott, Bernard and Gail M. Wolcott to PHC Roanoke LLC, 3926 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,775,000 11/30/2021

$600,000 to $700,000

501 Salem LLC to Robertson Holdings LLC, 521 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $624,500 12/03/2021

LSW-HMW Family Limited Partnership to to Helm Building Enterprises LTC, 622 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $612,000 12/01/2021

WMG Acquisitions LLC to Las Jollas LLC, 1620 Hershberger Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $625,000 11/29/2021

$500,000 to $600,000

Capital Trust III to Brian J. Meier and Meredith B. Meier, 2239 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $557,750 12/02/2021

Jones, David M. and Carol S. Jones to James P. Taylor Jr. and Evangeline Abasolo Taylor, 4422 Laurelwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $575,000 12/01/2021

Tracy, Jonathan B. and Amy Tracy to Benjamin Marconi and Katherine L. Marconi, 2510 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $595,000 11/29/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

AEH Properties LLC to EM Sage Properties LLC, 2816 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $460,000 11/30/2021

Webb, Carla R. to Nahum LLC, 420 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $415,000 12/01/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Boroughs, Deborah H. to Mary A. Lewis and others, 2574 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $345,000 12/02/2021

Nogueira, Jonathan R. and Ashley B. Nogueira to Britton M. Ryan, 2123 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $330,000 12/03/2021

Phillips, Jeffrey C. and Teik Noel to Fortitude Real Estate LLC, 376 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $300,000 12/03/2021

Sansoa, Bal K. to Harikrupa LLC, 5032 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $340,000 12/02/2021

Small Properties LLC to Trillium Cove LLC, 376 & 378 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $333,000 12/02/2021

Smith, Todd A. to Thomas A. Girton and Viktorija K. Girton, 2201 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $305,000 12/03/2021

Wilkinson, Dale E. and Lora J. Wilkinson to Brandon L. Smith and Elizabeth N. Diamattia, 1710 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 11/29/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Arledge, Ellen M. and Steven L. Arledge to Richard E. Brantley and Dana R. Brantley, 4805 Barclay Sq. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $206,800 12/01/2021

Arner, Quintin to John A. Hammel and Natalie D. Hammel, 2535 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 11/30/2021

Augusta Queen LLC to Tim D. Pham, 2818 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 12/01/2021

Baker, Charles, to James Kiracofe, 4209 Oliver Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $244,900 12/03/2021

Baskcomb, Gwen M. to Barbara A. Deabry-Kesner and Carla F. Brindle, 1609 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 12/03/2021

Broom, Shirley C. to James R. Lindsey Jr., 2220 Carolina Ave. S.W. #302 Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 11/30/2021

Caudill, John S. and Heather EJ Caudill to Ashley C. Sloan and Stephan E. Hannabass, 2025 Wooland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $215,000 12/01/2021

Dillard, Geneva E. and Alvin W. Dillard Jr. to John C. Caudill and Heather Caudill, 2401 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 12/01/2021

Holston Holdings LLC to Local Environmental Agriculture Project, 1027 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $283,000 11/30/2021

Jones, Amy H. to Robert A. King and Laura A. King, 1705 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 12/01/2021

Layne, Doris K. and Henry R. Ostendorf to Tanner M. Thompson and Olivia Sizemore, 608 Angle Ln. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $242,000 12/01/2021

Raichel, Diana L. to Jing Xu, 405 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $245,000 12/01/2021

Reese, Phillip A. and Amanda Reese to Jacob Fuller and Ann Fuller, 2727 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 12/02/2021

Riddle, James D. and Jerline S. Riddle to Monty L. Salyer and Theresa D. Salyer, 3543 Laurel Ridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $299,000 11/30/2021,

Sarmadi, Sharzad to Ric Shumway, 2215 S. Jefferson St. Unit B. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 12/03/2021

Scruggs, Tracy M. And Phillip M. Keister Estate to Martha A Coleman, 110 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $217,900 11/30/2021

Silcox, Vera and Mary Silcox to Erin L. Collard, 3325 Mud Lick Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 12/01/2021

ST Investments LLC to Helmut F. Nunez and Evelin S. Nunez, 5227 Airport Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 12/02/2021

Willard, Kimberly A. to Ryan M. Seavy and Nikole B. Seavy, 1029 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 12/03/2021

Wray, David A. and Sue B. Wray Estate to Jennifer L. Reilly, 2731 Lofton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $259,950 12/01/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

A&S Enterprises LLC to Kenalyn Enterprises LLC, 816 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $103,000 12/03/2021

Challenge LLC to Maurice T. O’Brien, 1801 & 1803 Edmund Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 12/03/2021

Chappelear, Donald E. and Betty J. Chapplear Estate to Alejandro V. Diaz Argueta, 3243 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $176,950 11/30/2021

Clingenpeel, Tiffany to Leland J. Argabright and Kayla E. Argabright, 2402 Shull Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,000 12/03/2021

Coffey, Alton R. and Patricia R. Coffey to Star City Investments LLC, 1314 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 12/02/2021

Crute, Gloria C. to Christopher J. Reiter, 2703 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 12/03/2021

Ferriera Rodriguez, Cesareo and Yelin Perez Hernandez to Trevor J. Holbrook and Brigett A. Yeager, 1012 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $180,000 12/03/2021

Holland, Alexander D. to Kayla D. Goff and Shay Goff, 2415 Marr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 12/02/2021

Horn, Katherine to Lydia L. McNeary and David C. Keyes, 1212 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $105,300 11/30/2021

Jacobsen, Laura J. and Dennis M. Price to Jared Collins, 3303 Bandy Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 12/03/2021

Kenech Investments & Marketing LLC to Benjamin J. Motley Jr., 4604 Edgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $123,000 12/01/2021

Lay, Brandon T. and Elizabeth Lay to Jason Paul, 1822 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $174,500 12/01/2021

McBride, Stephen P. and Sandra B. McBride to James D. Smith, 4476 Old Mountain Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 11/30/2021

Parks, Viola Mae Estate to Manuel Guallapa, 2828 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 11/29/2021

Poling, Jalam and Sonia M. Poling to Christopher A. Wickham, 531 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 11/30/2021

Rector, Elizabeth to Curtis W. Davidson Sr., 609 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $151,000 12/01/2021

RNK Properties LLC to John A. Garden and Barbara E. Garden, 1920 Fallon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $148,000 11/30/2021

Smith, Craig and Jessica Smith to Thomas K. Rackleff, 1001 Marcum Cir. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 11/30/2021

Stovall, Jeffrey W. and Peggy S. Stovall to Bro LLC, 1916 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 11/29/2021

Tolley, Kelli S. to Rebecca M. Goins and Bryan Cole Chetham, 4947 Pomeroy Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $184,000 12/01/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Carroll, Sarah E. to Stuart Williams and Alison Williams, 2006 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $66,900 11/29/2021

Coles, Jerelean P. to Star City Investments LLC, 1515 Dunbar St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 11/30/2021

Craft, Shelby C. to Natasha C. Hilton, 3907 Michigan Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,500 12/03/2021

Dickenson, John R. to Toni Chadwick and James G. Whittle, 1139 Second St. S.W. Unit #4 Roanoke VA 24016, $76,600 11/30/2021

Equity Trustees LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 4235 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,800 11/30/2021

Greer, David W. and Charlene M. Greer to James L. French, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Unit D-14 Roanoke VA 24015, $68,000 12/03/2021

Murphy, Christine V. to Ceylon St. LLC, 2318 Rush St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $58,500 12/01/2021

Nolasco Barahona, Arcides and Abigail Nolasco Portillo to Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, 1019 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 12/01/2021

Roberson, Boss Lee and Cora N. Williams to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1924 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 12/02/2021

Samuel I. White PC to IBD Group LLC, 2529 Maiden Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $91,000 12/02/2021

Saunders, Charles A. and Kathleen C. Saunders to Francisco R. Sifuentes Reyna and Anabel Lopez Reyna, 1029 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $76,500 11/30/2021

Townsend, S. Lynn to Mark A. Bowman Jr., 1306 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 11/30/2021

Roanoke County

Over $600,000

Duncan, F. Allen III and Sonja R. Duncan to Joseph E. Besenyei and Alicia S. Besenyei, 5932 Paddington Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $699,500 11/30/2021

Nunez, Jose and Norma Nunez to Kenneth J. Lasky and Eleanor A. Lasky 6348 Sunnyvale Rd, Roanoke VA 24018, $650,000 11/30/2021

Torre, Brian A. and Eleanor T. Torre to Richard J. Hayes Jr., 5876 Elena Vista Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,375,500 12/01/2021

$500,000 to $600,000

Hurd, James A. II and others to Robert E. Ostrander and Barbara M. Ostrander, 5624 Village Way Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 12/01/2021

Kiser, Jackson W. to Melissa A. Whitaker and Christian B. Whitaker, 5000 Fox Ridge Rd, Roanoke VA 24018, $524,900 11/29/2021

$400,000 to$500,000

Bartel, Michael G. and Luisa M. Bartel to Daniel W. Ciotti and Mayra Jannen Chavez, 4410 Brentwood Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $424,000 12/01/2021

Keech, Michael A. Sr. to Landon T. Herrick and Hannah B. Herrick, 8215 Strathmore Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $443,000 12/02/2021

M&M Developers LLC to Michael A. Keech, 4906 Summerville Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $420,000 12/03/2021

Marediya, Shoeb and Naghma Habib to Victoria Ratliff-Ives and Ashley Ratliff-Ives, 4642 Shrewsbury Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 12/01/2021

McCullough, Ramsay C. and Marcia M. McCullough to Sanjjav Oyuntsetseg, 5057 Williamsburg Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $495,000 11/30/2021

NRD LLC to NRDA LLC, 6108 Peters Creek Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $425,000 11/30/2021

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Aaron M. Albertson and Crystal I. Albertson, 611 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $404,540 11/30/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

1950 Haydon ST LLC to Rachel V. Beamer and Brian M. Leftwich, 1950 Haydon St. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 11/30/2021

Cliff, Jennifer M. to Donald K. Gallion and Debra A. Gallion, 5409 Geiser Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 12/03/2021

Farley, David J and Jodie K. Farley to Gary J. McDonald, 7842 Cedar Edge Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $341,500 11/30/2021

Lineberry Blais, April Lee and Roger Dale Lineberry Estate to Jeffrey Y. Adams and Dana M. Adams, 600 Castelridge Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $338,500 11/30/2021

Musselman, Neal and Karin Musselman to Myla M. Quiles and Kevin W. Kotz, 3313 One Oak Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 12/03/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Brennan, Kimmera M. and Richard H. Miley to Clifford J. Shaffer and Samantha S. Shaffer, 5123 Winter Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $272,803 12/01/2021

Brown, Katherine S. to Michael W. McDaniel, 6626 Hartman Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 12/02/2021

Columbie-Rodriguez, Reiner and Lorana Castillo to Michael A. Pursley, 6302 Greenway Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 11/29/2021

Hart, Ronda M. to Kyle E. Nester and Ashlynn B. Hynson, 1059 Broadhill Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $220,950 12/02/2021

Kelley, John R. and Diane A. Kelley to Kevin Hardy and Krystall Hardy, 5422 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 12/01/2021

McAtavey, Gerald R. to Christopher R. Stevens and Lenora M. Stevens, 3233 Oakdale Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $278,450 12/03/2021

OAA Properties LLC to Jacob Nelson, 3539 Evelyn Dr. Salem VA 24153, $249,000 12/02/2021

Powell, Marie and Pat Gaddy to Robrerto J. Torres II, 5612 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,500 11/30/2021

Roberson, Dennis M. and Angela B. Roberson to Jonathan S. Hartley, 5434 Sweetfern Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 11/29/2021

Singh, Swarnjit to Michael R. Gilley and Michael G. Gilley, 2982 Emissary Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $269,000 12/01/2021

Swanson, Robert B. and Amber F. Swanson to Charita N. Slaughter, 1440 Abbley Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 11/30/2021

TML Properties LLC to Dennis L. Bearden, 5215 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,900 12/03/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Bailey, Robert E. and Caren S. Bailey to Kendra M. Forren, 8529 Northland Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $184,500 12/01/2021

Barfield, Daeva to Jeffrey K. Scott and Jennifer L. Scott, 123 Oxford Sq. Vinton VA 24179, $137,000 12/02/2021

Bell, Jason A. and Marteena M. Evans to IDB Group LLC, 3566 Evelyn Dr. Salem VA 24153, $127,600 11/29/2021

Cundiff, Rebecca L. to Jeffrey L. Jodrey, 1211 Fairmont Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $197,000 11/30/2021

Curry, William M. and James W. Curry to Vicky Grimm, 470 Cameron Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 11/30/2021

Franklin, Jeffrey M. and Lisa D. Franklin to Darius Hall and Sarah Carroll, 5551 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $197,500 11/30/2021

Lowe, Stephen L. and Dana L. Lowe to Wesley A. Yerkes and Suzanne Yerkes, 5724 Yellow Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $157,900 11/30/2021

Rayher, David A. and Jeryle L. Rayher to Logan R. McCroy, 7119 Pine Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 12/01/2021

Robertson, Pamela to Brian O. Lee and Deatria M. Burnette-Lee, 8316 Willow Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 12/01/2021

Sink, Ricky S. and Rosemarie D. Sink to Frederica Chakhachiro, 3506 Kim Court Unit B1 Roanoke VA 24018, $166,000 12/03/2021

Sylvester, Peggy W. to Stacy A. Dudley, 331 Bowman St. Vinton VA 24179, $174,950 11/30/2021

Webb, Jessica D. to Emily A. Palame, 7033 Sparks Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $157,600 12/02/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Harrison, Donald J. and Melody T. Harrison to Kevin Lewis, 108 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 12/02/2021

Sink, Paul W. to Patricia S. Lucas, 8375 Starlight Ln. Boones Mill VA 24065, $70,000 12/01/2021

SNK Investments LLC to Kathy E. Garrison and Gregory B. Garrison, 8135 Emerald Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $50,000 12/01/2021,

U.S. Bank National Association to NBS Real Estate LLC, 8429 Holly Tree Dr. Boones Mill VA 24065, $75,000 11/29/2021

Salem

Over $400,000

Hoprich, Stephan E. Jr. to Ian O’Donnell, 1418 Waldheim Rd. Salem VA 24153, $775,000 11/01/2021

Kesterson, Michael E. to Jason C. Storey, 124 North Oaks Dr. Salem VA 24153, $560,500 11/01/2021

Keystone Management LLC to 6139 Darby Rd. LLC, 500 Poage Ln. Salem VA 24153, $1,400,000 11/19/2021

Layman, Daniel F. Jr. to Caroline B. Haddock, 249 Taylor Ave. Salem VA 24153, $655,000 11/30/2021

Salem Building Supply LLC to Donald R. Loveday, 706 Ambler Ln. Salem VA 24153, $599,950 11/19/2021

SWW Investments Co. LLC to Lawrence C. Musgrove Associates, 1299 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $630,000 11/22/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Davidson, John M. to Andrew D. Norvell, 1042 Stonegate Dr. Salem VA 24153, $389,950 11/17/2021

Ferris, Sandra S. to Ketty Joseph, 221 Richfield Ave. Salem VA 24153, $380,000 11/03/2021

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kelly J. Murphy, 208 Edgemont Dr. Salem VA 24153, $389,194 11/24/2021

Rieflin, James L. to Daniel Hale IV, 2924 West Club Dr. Salem VA 24153, $379,000 11/18/2021

Rorrer, Vanessa to David P. Hof, 133 Barltey Dr. Salem VA 24153, $355,000 11/09/2021

Sprinkle III LLC to Cross Properties Inc., 521 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $385,000 11/18/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Alaimm Holding LLC to Jesse A. Crowder, 1021 Ohio ST Salem VA 24153, $209,000 11/17/2021

Anderson Desimone and Green PC to Teresa Aricola, 2405 South Clearing Rd. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 11/08/2021

Atkins, Jerry W. to Melanie Hodges, 708 North Mill Rd. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 11/03/2021

Bailey, Robert D. II to Devin Lane, 720 Elizabeth Ave. Salem VA 24153, $257,950 11/16/2021

Bain, Carolyn U. to John F. Haase, 2008 Plum St. Salem VA 24153, $290,000 11/30/2021

Brubaker, Jessica M. to Alexis M. Burnette, 630 Catawba Dr. Salem VA 24153, $198,000 11/09/2021

Enger, Karen L. to Robert L. Daniel III, 822 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $205,500 11/23/2021

Geffert, Lisa A. to Caleb Terrill, 1526 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 11/22/2021

Gordon, Karen M. to Taylor B. Massey, 352 Howard Dr. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 11/16/2021

Gunter, Kyndal to Chad R. Ransom, 2245 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 11/03/2021

Haase, John F. Jr. to Richard L. Hall, 406 Chapman St. Salem VA 24153, $270,000 11/30/2021

Mixter, Zachary to Troy B. Peters, 819 Pyrtle Dr. Salem VA 24153, $290,000 11/05/2021

Moore, Ronald E. to Michael A. Grant Jr., 713 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 11/17/2021

Parris, Cynthia W. to Shaun C. Ellijah, 602 Page Cir, Salem VA 24153, $210,000 11/18/2021

Persinger, Arnold R. to Bethann Gogel, 428 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $276,000 11/01/2021

Pugh, Debora K. to Jeffrey A. Boni, 135 Bellevue Ave. Salem VA 24153, $205,000 11/05/2021

Rivertree Enterprises LLC to Manacore LLC, 233 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $254,238 11/16/2021

Turk, Sean P. to Vanessa Mejia, 913 Catawba Dr. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 11/23/2021

Wimmer, Mark E. to Nicholas MacFarland, 1109 Stoutamire Dr. Salem VA 24153, $279,900 11/23/2021

Worrell, Mindi C. to Marlon F. Espino Del Cid, 523 Decatur Dr. Salem VA 24153, $239,950 11/19/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Bowman, Max G. to Virginia L. All, 107 Carey Ave. Salem VA 24153, $151,000 11/30/2021

Breedlove, Ruby F. to Rebecca M. Anderson, 2400 Wood Gate Ln. Salem VA 24153, $172,000 11/03/2021

Brown, Barbara A. to Roanoke Builders LLC, 315 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 11/22/2021

Ferguson, James W. to Zackery E. DeWeber, 1756 Morwanda St. Salem VA 24153, $169,000 11/15/2021

Hicks, James H. Jr. to Diane MacMillan, 400 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $177,000 11/29/2021

Hinton, Paul to Joshua Schellenberger, 501 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 11/22/2021

Howell, Lisa B. to Mark Silverstein, 127 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 11/09/2021

McGuire, Steven M. to McLip Properties LLC, 929 S. College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $148,000 11/04/2021

Monsour, Frank G. Jr. to Nicholas A. Arellano, 129 Mill Ln. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 11/05/2021

Nester, Leo A. Jr. to Stephen R. Bailey, 921 Dominion Ln. Salem VA 24153, $177,000 11/03/2021

Powell, William B. to James R. Philpott, 1002 Riverside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 11/19/2021

Prime Realty Partners LLC to Siete Quatro Ventures LLC, 418 Chestnut St. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 11/22/2021

Ramsey, Stuart N. to Abigail I. Angel, 312 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 11/04/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Divers, Petty S. to Chad Clinevell, 621 Chamberlain Ln. Salem VA 24153, $57,000 11/12/2021

FC Land LLC to R.Fralin Construction Inc., 208 Edgemont Dr. Salem VA 24153, $60,000 11/24/2021

Riganti, Rocco to Alan Sowers, 1607 High Street Ext. Salem VA 24153, $57,000 11/05/2021