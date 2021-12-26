Real estate transactions for Dec. 26, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $500,000

Greenwood Group Inc. to Good Samaritan Hospice Inc., 0 Cove Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $600,000 12/07/2021

Lynoke LLC to 2708Shen LLC, 2708 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,200,000 12/06/2021

Silverstein, Mark to James W. Poats Jr. and Christine Poats, 3695 Peakwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $620,000 12/10/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Coles, Christopher L. and Valerie L. Coles to Charles J. Woodley and Jean B. Woodley, 3415 Rosewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $440,950 12/09/2021

Heitz, Corey R. to Jesse R. Tuck and Margaret D. Tuck, 1734 Arlington Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $420,000 12/10/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Beall, Terrie Hammer to Christopher W. Haire and Susan S. Haire, 2131 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $305,000 12/07/2021

Cosmo Holdings LLC to Amy L. Burnette, 1501 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $322,000 12/09/2021

McGraw, Bradley D. to Scott Alexander, 3807 Park Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $327,500 12/08/2021

Vest, Annette P. to Shiba Faqeri, 5124 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $335,000 12/10/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Alexander, Jeffrey L. and others to Vera Silcox, 2527 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $283,000 12/09/2021

Beacham, Brian L. and Christie Beacham to John Salas and Kandie L. Salas, 2540 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,950 12/07/2021

Elliott, Elizabeth M. and Aline M. Walker Estate to Stephen D. Ferguson and Margie Ann Ferguson, 4621 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $214,950 12/10/2021

Hodges, Richard L. and Carolyn R. Hodges to Mark G. Myers and Lori Anne H. Myers, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Rd. S.W. Unit 306 Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 12/06/2021

Nuckols, Kara R. and Emett A. Nuckols to Kelly Joy Gembola and Michael S. Gembola, 2123 Memorial AV S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $244,900 12/06/2021

Phung, Que H. and Anhthu T. Nguyen to Cheryl M. Mosley, 1530 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $230,000 12/10/2021

Poats, James W. Jr. and Christine Poats to Suzanne M. Smith and Charles D. Smith, 2923 Corbieshaw Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 12/09/2021

Scruggs Properties LLC to Scruggs Enterprise LLC, 211 Crittendon Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 12/09/2021

Shores, Vincent A. and Sonia Shores to Katina Taylor, 2265 Mattaponi Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $282,000 12/06/2021

Short, Russell M. to Alicia Allison and Mary Lou Smith, 1111 Ethel Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 12/06/2021

Thor Properties LLC to John C. Toloczko and Alexandra J. Toloczko, 2429 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $212,800 12/06/2021,

Tuck, Jessee Robert to Cory Hollingsworth and Jessica Hollingsworth, 4022 Clairmont St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $262,450 12/09/2021

Woodfield, Sharon W. and Lorrie W. Jones to Nancy L. Eberlling, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $244,950 12/10/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Barker, Joyce M. to John L. Epperly and Sarah D. Epperly, 4744 Horseman Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 12/09/2021

Barnes, Justin M. and Melissa C. Barnes to Bala LLC, 2610 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $121,000 12/10/2021

Bell, Isabell V. and Cindy Bell-Parsley to Vinny Mai, 160 Lee Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,900 12/10/2021

Blanton Properties LLC to Felicia D. Wright, 1314 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $112,282 12/10/2021

Downtown Holdings LLC to JFA Quality Drywall Inc., 1609 9th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 12/07/2021

Fletcher, Louise M. to Wayne C. Farley Jr. and Melinda E. Farley, 3443 Brymoor Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 12/07/2021

Fox, John M. and others to On V. Vong, 4458 Stonewall Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,000 12/08/2021

Garcia, Cathleen and Jaime Barcenas to Keagy RD LLC, 2544 Round Top Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $187,000 12/08/2021

Guacheta, Ramiro to Adam L. Wiseman, 3306 Plantation Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 12/06/2021

Johnson, Melissa D. to Destiney D. Holland, 1417 North Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $116,500 12/07/2021

Pederson, John M. to Nicholas A. Saphonchak and Kimberly W. Saphonchak, 661 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $159,000 12/07/2021

Plotner, Victor C. to Jon Holland and Jordan Holland, 4765 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $162,125 12/10/2021

Presnell, Joshua L. and Tabitha A. Presnell to Terry L. Nester and Debrah L. Nester, 1536 Glenwood Cir. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $198,000 12/09/2021

Riley, Michelle R. to M&J Real Estate LLC, 1301 & 1303 Hamilton Ter. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 12/10/2021

Schaeffer, Brenda L. to Jose R. Romero, 3802 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 12/06/2021

Seven Elms LLC to Gary L. Peterson, 3456 Norway Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $121,000 12/09/2021

Stanhope, Jeffrey and Raelyn De Lara Stanhope to Cortland Biddle, 419 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 12/07/2021

Wilson, Robert E. III to Patrick Richards and Becky Richards, 2460 Livingston Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,900 12/09/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Burwell, Joyce L. and James D. Burwell to Charles C. Hartman and Angela H. Aitken, 1730 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $95,000 12/10/2021

Doyle Properties LLC to Remodeling For You Properties LLC, 2419 Longview Ave. S.W. Unit 11 Roanoke VA 24014, $95,000 12/09/2021

Elite Estate Solutions LLC to Kimberly Edwards, 402 Riverland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $87,500 12/09/2021

Equity Trustees LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2, 3934 Wyoming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,000 12/10/2021

Hale, David L. and Rosie F. Hale to Tucker Casa LLC, 921 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 12/10/2021

Jones, Nicole W. to Sheila Wilson, 1523 Wellsley St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 12/09/2021

Woody, James R. and Andrea W. Williams to Hutto Investments LLC, 1617 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $56,000 12/10/2021

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Cardigan LLC to Potter Real Property Holdco LLC, 5614 Holllins Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $7,500,000 12/08/2021

Del Cerro, Rodrigo and Swati Patel Del Cerro to Ian J. Dempsey and Olivia Dempsey, 7072 Mountain Spring Trl. Roanoke VA 24018, $675,000 12/09/2021

Valea, Fidel A. and Renea M. Valea to Wilber W. Chen and Miranca M. Chen, 5284 Palmetto Bluff Rd. Hardy VA 24101, $750,000 12/10/2021

Weld, Deanna B. And Gary L. Bannister Estate to Christopher J. Zayas and Tara R. Zayas, 4949 Buckhorn Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $949,900 12/09/2021

Wing, Mark A. to Appalachian Power Company, 1835 Loch Haven Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $830,000 12/09/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Angel, Mark E. to William H. Lindahl and Johnnie O. Lyndahl, 6806 Mason Knob Trl. Roanoke VA 24018, $445,000 12/09/2021

Caldwell, Jerry M. and Judy F. Caldwell to Carolyn D. Blankenship and Cody L.Blankenship, 6660 Blacksburg Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $408,000 12/06/2021

Patterson, Patrick W. and Annette W. Patterson to Christopher D. Callahan and Amy L. Callahan, 4224 Twin Mountain Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $429,999 12/06/2021

R. Fralin Homes II LLC and Maven Investments LLC to Angel D. Cazorla and Karla M. Rodgers-Cazorla, 3022 Windrush Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $400,997 12/06/2021

Scruggs, Phyllis B. to James W. Webster II and Brittany D. Webster, 5521 McVitty Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $435,500 12/07/2021

Shenal, Emily W. to Peter Baskette and Kimberly Baskette. 1628 Forest Highlands Ct. Salem VA 24153, $430,000 12/06/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Breitnger, Carol A to John J. Blair, 5437 Orchard Villas Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $343,000 12/10/2021

Finnigan, Jaso to Nomeka Sours, 5835 Brahma Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 12/06/2021

Le, Daniel D. and Katherine T. Nguyen to George R. Porter Sr., 1042 Barrens Village Ln. Hollins VA 24019, $310,000 12/07/2021

Moore, James R. to Sheldon R. Lish and Crystal Lish, 5205 Setter Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $387,000 12/08/2021

Olson, David A. and Cassandra M. Olson to Barbara A. Mikulicic and Flavio Mikulicic, 2703 Cottage Rose Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $335,000 12/08/2021

Ozpolat, Dong Fang Zhou to Wesner J. Paul and Nathalie Calixte, 4602 Nevis Dr. Salem VA 24153, $316,500 12/10/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Bowman, Loretta J. to Ho T. Nguyen and Kim Le, 5841 Sierra Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $249,950 12/07/2021,

Designed Renovations LLC to Jonathan P. McCoy and Jasimine Barnes, 4321 E. Jackson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $299,950 12/10/2021

Hansbrough, Nicholas S. to Timothy Y. Falade and Sarah E. Falade, 8716 Little Hoop Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $244,888 12/06/2021

Miller, Brian K. and Myrtle M. Miller to James R. Moore, 3431 Havens Trl. Salem VA 24153, $279,000 12/09/2021

Perry, Amanda R. to Shannon D. Brown and Crystal Brown, 2838 Embassy Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $242,000 12/08/2021

RMB Enterprises Inc. to Shelby S. Webb, 7248 Back Creek Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $244,000 12/10/2021

SD-MF Holdings LLC to James L. Roueche and Emily J. Rouche, 5052 Balsam Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 12/08/2021

Shepherd, Michael L. and others to James W. Horton III and Jessalyn A. Horton, 6242 Neill Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 12/09/2021

Shoemaker, Ernest B. and Cynthia J. Shoemaker to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 2606 Wood Warbler Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $203,940 12/10/2021

Smith, Jeffrey K. to Clarence A. Johnson, 1445 Abbey Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $248,000 12/09/2021

Turner, Lottie O. to Margarita E. Mordick, 3213 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $224,500 12/09/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 3757 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,000 12/08/2021

Glass, Jeffrey R. to Robert A. Davies and Carol Lynn Davies, 5646 Orchard Villas Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 12/08/2021

Groseclose, Mark M. to Robert S. Rolley, 7218 Red Cedar Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 12/10/2021

Quesenberry, Janet B. and Frank M. Richard to Lester L. Applegate, 8071 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 12/06/2021

Rash, Susan W. and Gregory N. Withers to David M. Jearls, 5734 Thornrose Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 12/10/2021

Rose, James R. and Ginger L. Rose to Jayce B. Taylor, 5477 Winterset r.R Roanoke VA 24018, $144,500 12/09/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Jean A. Kennedy Estate to Tawn Investments LLC, 130 Southampton Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $60,000 12/10/2021