So you've decided to seek a Virginia medical marijuana license — just in time of the opening of a medical-marijuana dispensary in Salem. Here's one way to do that — it'll set you back $185.
Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke Joshua Dillon Haynes' bond following his July 27 arrest on domestic violence charges.
A Friday Roanoke County meeting included a long closed-door session and continued frustrations over the situation.
Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to comple…
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.
A kayaker has died on the New River in Giles County, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
New details behind the allegations of financial wrongdoing against elected official Robert Jeffrey Jr. emerge from unsealed search warrants.
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
Sugar Magnolia, which offers ice cream, chocolates, paper goods and gifts, opened its Roanoke store last month.
Blacksburg Books is the town's first independent bookstore to open in years.