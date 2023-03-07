Suggested building, fire-EMS and monthly parking fee increases could yield an additional $1.3 million in revenue for the city of Roanoke.

City department leaders presented possible fee increases to the city council Monday.

Planning Director/Assistant City Manager Apprentice Chris Chittum shared proposed building inspection fee increases.

Proportional to the cost of a project, construction fees currently go down the more expensive a project is.

"But our cost, the city's cost, for those services doesn't go down ... and likewise with plan review fees," Chittum said Monday. "So we're proposing that we ... just go with a flat fee."

For projects at or under $1,000, permit costs will stay about the same — $50, as opposed to the current $45 price. Under the proposed structure, though, each additional $1,000 would add $6.70 to the cost of the permit.

The new fees would apply to permit applications made after June 30. The fees would be higher than those in Roanoke County, Chittum said.

"We have to cover our expenses and not necessarily base our permit fees and structure on what our neighbors are doing," Chittum said.

He said the new fees should bring in an additional $760,000.

Next, Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback presented a proposal that would increase fire-EMS fees by 20%. However, Hoback said the department would maintain its soft billing policy.

"Those people who are on Medicaid and Medicare will not realize any change in status because we can only bill what those allowances are. People who have private pay or vehicle accidents or through worker's comp, those individuals will see that increase. ... But again, we do soft billing -- three mail-outs and then we do not pursue collection," Hoback said.

Hoback said fee increases will bring the city of Roanoke closer to market value, based on surrounding localities, but the city's services will still cost as much or less than those nearby.

The current fire-EMS fees have been in place since about 2015, Hoback said. The increases are expected to yield an additional $350,000, which would help offset the cost of adding a unit to station 14 near Orange Avenue in northeast Roanoke, something Hoback said will be necessary to keep up with growing demand in that area of the city.

"We don't want to increase fees without showing an enhanced service delivery," Hoback said.

Finally, monthly parking fee increases could bring another $223,000. Increases suggested Monday would raise the general monthly parking rate by $5, the residential rate by $10 and the student rate by $2.50.

"The main reason for this is to cover our new security cost," PARK Roanoke enterprise administrator Brian Mann said. "Back in December, we hired private security. With the increase of transient population and the decrease in the amount of officers we had, I felt that it was really important to get some type of security in the parking garages."

The added security personnel have also helped respond to parking gate issues, Mann said.

The additional $1.3 million in revenue from fee increases would still leave the city with a $3.8 million deficit to resolve before presenting a balanced fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to council April 17.