Roanoke dealer who wholesaled at least 55 kilos of drugs gets 20 years

The judge condemned the “cold, calculated, deliberate profiting on the destruction of other people’s lives” that he saw in the actions of Jordan, who was sentenced on four drug convictions from a 2020 trial, including conspiracy to traffic narcotics. Fry was among a number of other people in Jordan’s orbit who were convicted and imprisoned.

Jurors also convicted Jordan of possessing a gun in furtherance of his drug activities. But the judge tossed that conviction — which would have added five years to the sentence — to penalize prosecutors for failing to give Jordan video evidence that could have helped him challenge the gun charge at the trial. The judge said he had no reason to think the prosecution engaged in any deliberate misconduct.

Jordan will get credit for three years he has already spent behind bars and could be released when he’s in his 60s. He was also fined $5,000 by the judge, who cited the financial benefits Jordan received.