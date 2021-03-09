Roanoke dealer who wholesaled at least 55 kilos of drugs gets 20 years

A federal judge gave a long prison term Tuesday to a notorious Roanoke Valley drug dealer, saying he profited from the wholesale distribution of poisons that ruined lives.
It was not just the large quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl he supplied to the street drug market that earned Monta Orlando Jordan a 20-year sentence.
U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski also cited Jordan’s willingness to intimidate witnesses who Jordan believed would testify against him, his failure to acknowledge the harm he caused with demonstrated remorse, and his exploitation of women he groomed to run drug errands and provide sex in exchange for cash and drugs. One of the women marched into court and declared that she was sober, was rebuilding her life and had freed herself from Jordan’s grip.
“Monta Jordan preys upon weak women, of whom I once was, but am not anymore,” Chelsea Fry testified in a victim statement. “I am here to show Monta he holds no power over me anymore.”
Jordan, 45, who lived in southwest Roanoke, sourced narcotics by the kilogram from locations as distant as the West Coast through multiple supply channels, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single transaction, prosecutors said. From there, the drugs entered retail distribution to be purchased by consumers. In a major break in the case, police caught Fry driving a 1.9-kilogram shipment of fentanyl for Jordan from New Jersey to Roanoke in August 2017. Jordan was arrested a short time later but continued to direct drug trafficking using a clandestine cellphone in the Roanoke City Jail, according to testimony.
The judge condemned the “cold, calculated, deliberate profiting on the destruction of other people’s lives” that he saw in the actions of Jordan, who was sentenced on four drug convictions from a 2020 trial, including conspiracy to traffic narcotics. Fry was among a number of other people in Jordan’s orbit who were convicted and imprisoned.
Jurors also convicted Jordan of possessing a gun in furtherance of his drug activities. But the judge tossed that conviction — which would have added five years to the sentence — to penalize prosecutors for failing to give Jordan video evidence that could have helped him challenge the gun charge at the trial. The judge said he had no reason to think the prosecution engaged in any deliberate misconduct.
Jordan will get credit for three years he has already spent behind bars and could be released when he’s in his 60s. He was also fined $5,000 by the judge, who cited the financial benefits Jordan received.
Jordan himself was not a drug user, though his criminal history was extensive and dated to age 15, prosecutors said. He had spent far more of his adult life behind bars than free. His contribution to the drug problem in the valley “eclipses that of virtually every drug dealer prosecuted in this court in the last several years,” assistant U.S. attorney Kari Munro said in a memo to the judge. He bears responsibility for furnishing a “staggering” 55 kilograms of the four drugs types to valley drug consumers between 2016 and 2018, according to Munro, who requested a sentence of 33 to 40 years.