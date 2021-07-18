 Skip to main content
Roanoke fire displaces several residents and two pets
Six people and two pets were displaced Sunday following a fire at a residence on the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Roanoke firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10 a.m., where the department said they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

A vehicle on fire had rolled into the structure, causing fire to spread to the residence, the department said. An adjacent building also sustained some heat damage.

Of the six people displaced, four are adults and two are children, Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy chief David Guynn said. The pets are a dog and a cat, he said.

The residents displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

