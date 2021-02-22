Roanoke Garden Tour resumes with an eye on the outdoors

As with everything else during the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Historic Garden Week in Virginia.
“COVID really sent things for a spin,” said Bre Vassar, chair of this year’s Roanoke Garden Tour, which is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Garden Club and the Mill Mountain Garden Club.
Last year, the tour was canceled just as tickets were about to go on sale. This year, she said, the tour will go on — albeit in a slightly different format.
The Roanoke tour has always focused on interiors and flower arrangements, rather than outdoor spaces, Vassar said, in part because although it’s held on the very last day of the yearly event, the growing season here so is much later than it is in the rest of the state, there is no guarantee that the gardens will be in full bloom.
Vassar, who belongs to the Roanoke Valley Garden Club, was in the process of lining up homeowners willing to show their houses when the Garden Club of Virginia advised its members to hold outdoor events only.
“I had to switch gears,” she said, by focusing only on homes that had extensive exterior living spaces and gardens.
Vassar said the task wasn’t as hard as she had thought it might be. People have spent so much of their time at home this year that they’ve been able to focus on their gardens. Many homeowners are eager for the opportunity to show them off.
For tour visitors, it’s a great way to gather ideas and tips, Vassar said.
“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback,” she said People love going to gardens.”
The April 24 tour will provide real-life examples of topics including how to plant in shady spots and plan outdoor living areas. “Ideas are very easy to take home,” she said.
This year’s event will be a driving tour of seven gardens, all in neighborhoods near Mill Mountain. An eighth garden — the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden at Mill Mountain Park — has been completely renovated and will be ready for viewing. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the day of the tour.
“Each garden is unique in size and style,” Vassar said. Visitors should expect to see the usual daffodils, tulips, azaleas and ferns, but one space has been designed as a Zen garden, another features edible plants, and another will be presented by a local bonsai club. There will still be flower arrangements at each stop, she said, including potted arrangements.
This year’s tour will also feature an emphasis on conservation and native plantings, Vassar said.
This is the 88th year for the Historic Garden Week in Virginia, and the 73rd year for the Roanoke tour.
To make sure the event is conducted safely, tickets will be limited to 500 and will only be available online. There will be no day-of sales at each house, and none at local businesses, Vassar said. There also will be no printed tickets and no brochure, but there maps and information will be available at tables at each stop.