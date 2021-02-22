Roanoke Garden Tour resumes with an eye on the outdoors

As with everything else during the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Historic Garden Week in Virginia.

“COVID really sent things for a spin,” said Bre Vassar, chair of this year’s Roanoke Garden Tour, which is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Garden Club and the Mill Mountain Garden Club.

Last year, the tour was canceled just as tickets were about to go on sale. This year, she said, the tour will go on — albeit in a slightly different format.

The Roanoke tour has always focused on interiors and flower arrangements, rather than outdoor spaces, Vassar said, in part because although it’s held on the very last day of the yearly event, the growing season here so is much later than it is in the rest of the state, there is no guarantee that the gardens will be in full bloom.

Vassar, who belongs to the Roanoke Valley Garden Club, was in the process of lining up homeowners willing to show their houses when the Garden Club of Virginia advised its members to hold outdoor events only.

“I had to switch gears,” she said, by focusing only on homes that had extensive exterior living spaces and gardens.