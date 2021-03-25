Roanoke hires former community outreach officer as neighborhood advocate

A former community resource officer for Roanoke police has been hired as the city’s lead neighborhood advocate.
Josh Johnson started Thursday as neighborhood services coordinator. He put in nine years and seven months as a sworn Roanoke police officer, the final six years working in community outreach and crime prevention.
Thirty-two people applied for the job, last held by Tonya Pickett, and six people interviewed. Johnson will receive $62,000 a year, according to Tiffany Bradbury, community engagement manager, to whom he will report.
Johnson, 32, will have an office at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building but said he expects to be there only about half the time. The rest he expects to spend in the community engaging with businesses, nonprofits and neighborhood and faith-based groups.
“I’ll have to kick off the fancy shoes and put on my walking shoes for certain events,” Johnson said.
Public service is “a calling” and, when he thinks about its origins for him, he recalls the introduction of citizen-centered policing by former Roanoke police chief Chris Perkins. Perkins hired Johnson to the force.
“Real change doesn’t necessarily happen with the government directing the best way to go forward. It happens with a collaborative effort,” Johnson said.
Charles Wilson, lead pastor of The Hill Church, which is renovating a building in northwest Roanoke for a worship and community center, counts himself a Johnson fan. “His service in the community has been, man, just beautiful. He’s personable. I’ve watched him work with so many people and organizations, connecting with citizens here, just bringing people together,” Wilson said. “He’s a brilliant selection.”
Johnson has served many organizations, which were named in a city release: Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League, Southwest Regional Crime Prevention Association, the Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Coalition, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, the Blue Ridge Partnership for Workplace Violence Prevention, the Refugee Dialogue Panel and Plan Roanoke 2040. He said he has a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and is a Lynchburg native. He is married and has children and lives in Greater Raleigh Court.
Roanoke has for more than 15 years identified “neighborhood services” as a municipal responsibility to work with citizens to deliver needed services, support neighborhood groups and respond quickly to neighborhood issues. Johnson split the job into four areas: to be an ambassador for the city, an advocate for residents and neighborhoods, a public educator and a seeker of empowerment.
Empowerment is a pillar in a 20-year vision called City Plan 2040 that was put together by the community and government officials. There is an Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board, to which Johnson belongs. Equity and empowerment-centered thinking recognizes that “each individual, person, community and neighborhood needs different things to be successful,” he said.
One way Johnson plans to measure his success will be to count neighborhood groups, new groups formed and the numbers of people who participate in those organizations, he said. The group list is at roanokeva.gov/1198/Links-to-Neighborhoods.