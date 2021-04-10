Roanoke motel fire displaces two

Two people lost their motel room to a Saturday afternoon fire, the Roanoke fire department reported.
According to a news release on the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page and to spokeswoman Kristen Perdue, crews were called at 2:24 p.m. to the 2400 block of Williamson Road NE. They found a small fire at a motel and quickly got it under control.
There were no injuries, but two people were displaced by the blaze, the news release.
Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.