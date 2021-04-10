 Skip to main content
Roanoke motel fire displaces two
Two people lost their motel room to a Saturday afternoon fire, the Roanoke fire department reported.

According to a news release on the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page and to spokeswoman Kristen Perdue, crews were called at 2:24 p.m. to the 2400 block of Williamson Road NE. They found a small fire at a motel and quickly got it under control.

There were no injuries, but two people were displaced by the blaze, the news release.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

 

