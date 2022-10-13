Rocky Mount man fatally injured in single-car U.S. 220 crash

A Rocky Mount died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered after his car ran off U.S. 220 in Franklin County, state police said.

A 2008 Honda driven by Matthew Wayne Burruss, 39, was traveling south at 7:30 a.m. near Sontag Road when it ran off the right side of the four-lane highway, careened across the southbound lanes and struck an embankment.

The impact ejected Burruss, who was not wearing a seat belt, state police said. He was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.