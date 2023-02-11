Rosie is currently fostered in East Texas. She can be transported out of Texas once a foster home or adoptive... View on PetFinder
Rosie
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last year the University of Richmond removed T.C. Williams' name from its law school.
In April 2021, Roanoke County Schools announced the formation of a new director of equity and engagement position. The position is now vacant …
"He was as talented an offensive player as I've ever coached," ex-Radford coach Mike Jones said.
Crews plan to build a new Panera Bread in the vicinity of Valley View Mall with drive-through service, unlike the existing store, which has closed.
A Discount Tire store and Take 5 car wash are also being planned.