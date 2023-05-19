The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg presented its 2022-2023 Youth Awards to Montgomery County Public Schools students at the club's May 8 meeting. Seventy-six juniors and seniors from Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Eastern Montgomery High Schools were recognized in the areas of academic achievement, career and technical education, and ethics. Each was asked about their future plans when they received their awards and their responses gave all attending great hope for our collective future!

Rotary Code of Ethics Awards were presented to the senior boy and girl at each school, nominated by their teachers, who best exemplify the traits delineated in the Rotary Four-Way Test: "Of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?" Owen Jones and Kira Samuel of Auburn High School; Carter Ackerman and Bethany Thompson of Blacksburg High School; Nathan Bennett and Bridget Miller of Christiansburg High School; and Trevyr Schutz and Lilly Underwood of Eastern Montgomery High School received this award.

Career and Technical Education Awards were presented to two students from each school, nominated by their teachers, who have achieved excellence in their chosen field of vocational education. Morgan Mundy and Andrew Tickle of Auburn High School; Samantha Guynn and Jackson Lawrence of Blacksburg High School; Marshall Farmer and Anita Nwachukwu of Christiansburg High School; and Daniel Woods and Allison Bower of Eastern Montgomery High School received this award.

Academic Achievement Awards based on grade point average were presented to the top 5% of the junior class at each school: Stacy Lewis, Nicholas Millirons, Abigail Redden, Theodore Vaughan, and Rae-Anna Weeks of Auburn High School; Mercy Akanmu, Annabelle Badgley, Gideon Colliver, Keelin Craige, Shoshana Elgart, Rowan English, Eric Fravel, Malaya Garza. Vishavjit Gill, Andrew Goerlich, Collin Holt, Kyle Klemba. Isabella Liu, Evan McGrory, Tyler Racek, Lillian Reichard, Evelyn Rhoads, Ethan Ririe, Reagan Roy. Sriya Sridhar, Aidan Stern, Stella Sun, Bang Truong, Isabel Vikesland, Theo Villanueva, Andrew Wang, Lawrence Wang, Lishu Wang, Eliza Wapperom, Benjamin Wiersema, David Xing, and Ryan Zhao of Blacksburg High School; Charles Blount, Ruby Bolling, Isaiah Brandow, Addison Campbell, Dylan Carr, Kenneth Conner, Noah Davis, Brennan Durbin, Jeremiah Garretson, Rylie Horning, Noah Jones, Carter Moulton, Ariya Patel, Harjot Rai, Charlotte Richards, Summer Stratton, and Kate Tickle of Christiansburg High School; and Bethany Abbott, Hailey Akers, Kesley Greer, Ashton Lafon, Grayson Richardson, and Drew Smith of Eastern Montgomery High School.

The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg is celebrating 100 years of Service Above Self in 2023. The Rotary Youth Awards, Professional Leadership and Citizen of the Year Awards, semi-annual blood screening event, youth development programs, and community projects as well as participation in Rotary International programs like PolioPlus and Group Study Exchanges exemplify this motto. For more information, find @ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary on Facebook.

- Submitted by Terri Fisher