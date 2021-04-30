Russ
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Years of roadwork are anticipated to culminate in 2024 with construction beginning on a more efficient highway interchange in front of Tanglewood Mall.
Michael Shaun Reynolds pleaded guilty to 10 sex crimes, including seven counts of rape.
A client from Christiansburg said she found out about attorney Jonathan Preston Fisher's license suspension not from him, but from a Google search.
Saturday’s primary also saw Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King defeat Republican challenger Dale Buckner for the board of supervisors' District D seat.
Bridge Kaldro Music in Christiansburg started a good-natured "sign war" with neighboring businesses that has captivated residents and gone viral online.
"It's something I've been working for my whole life," Basham said.
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.