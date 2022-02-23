Salem man sentenced in DUI fatality, maiming case

In a courtroom in Roanoke, two men sat just a few feet apart, both sons who had lost their mothers.

James Arlie William Brooks, of Salem, watched his mother die after years of serving as her caretaker in a painful battle with cancer — a trauma that his family said sent him into a downward spiral of substance abuse.

Ahsia Spencer, now of Tennessee, had his mother taken from him one year ago in a catastrophic collision caused when Brooks — who had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit — sped through a red light at a busy intersection and slammed into oncoming traffic.

“I was balled up just screaming on the floor. I couldn’t believe I was getting this phone call,” Spencer recalled of that night, as he spoke during a hearing convened this week to determine Brooks’ sentence for the crash.

“Everyone knew that me and my mom were very close. I honestly didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said tearfully. “... She was on her way to work, and her life was taken just like that.”

Brooks, 42, broke into sobs as he sat in the courtroom listening to the testimony. “I’m so sorry,” he began saying. “I’m sorry.”

The deadly crash that unfolded on the evening of Jan. 14, 2021, was the first of two collisions that Brooks caused as he weaved his way down Orange Avenue in Roanoke that night, prosecutors said.

His erratic driving had worried another car, which decided to pass him, but Brooks ended up rear-ending the vehicle moments later, according to an account detailed during a plea hearing last fall.

The other driver got out to exchange information, authorities said, but Brooks backed up and then struck the car again, twice, as the driver scrambled to get out of the way.

Defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono said Brooks, who also had methadone and THC in his system, remembered little about that night but had feared the other driver was angry with him. He continued driving westward on Orange Avenue but only made it about a half-mile before the second crash happened at the intersection with Gainsboro Road.

Gina Michelle Battle, of Roanoke, was killed in that collision. She had been on her way to the post office where she worked as a mail processor. Her son described her as the person who inspired his work ethic and motivated him to keep going as he built a career as a teacher.

A second driver who was struck, a retiree who had just dropped off his granddaughter, sustained a broken collarbone. The injury exacerbated arthritis pain in his shoulder, he testified this week, and he’s still working with his insurance provider to sort out his hospital bills.

In the aftermath of the crash, Brooks was described as belligerent and aggressive by police officers. His blood alcohol level was 0.259, officials said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Loved ones said the man others saw that day wasn’t who Brooks is at heart but what he had been reduced to after months of strain. Rather, his battle to maintain sobriety and stability amid the pandemic spurred a tragic decision to drink during a memorial for his aunt.

Brooks was driving home from that gathering on the night of the crash after being asked to leave by people who described his mood as angry and odd, prosecutors said.

His sister testified that she thought the event brought back difficult memories of their mother’s death. Brooks said he had been alcohol-free leading up to that night but was struggling to access support services and find steady employment after the coronavirus upended life.

“I was just in so much pain,” he said when asked why he drank that night. “... I just wanted to dull the senses.”

Caldwell-Bono said Brooks had been seeking out substance abuse and mental health treatment prior to the crash. He wanted to get help, she said.

“I am so deeply sorry,” Brooks said in his own statement. “... To cause so much trauma and pain, I’m sorry.”

Assistant prosecutor John McNeil said he didn’t doubt that Brooks wished he could undo what happened that night. But Brooks’ actions created a path of destruction that can’t be erased, he said.

Brooks had not only alcohol but other substances in his system that created a dangerous cocktail, McNeil said. In addition, Brooks had prior DUI convictions and was on probation in an unlawful wounding case out of Salem at the time of the crash, he said.

“This isn’t a one-off,” McNeil said.

Brooks pleaded guilty last fall to charges of felony murder, DUI maiming and hit-and-run in the crashes. State-calculated guidelines recommended a sentencing range of between roughly 16 and 27 years in the case.

During a hearing Tuesday, Judge David Carson delivered a sentence of 25 years. In explaining his decision, he cited the extent of the wreckage that Brooks created as well as Brooks’ prior record, which the judge said showed a dangerous path being followed for years.

The total sentence issued was 43 years, suspended after 25 are served, with supervised probation to follow after Brooks’ release.