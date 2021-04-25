Sally
Sally was born this past January. She was one of 59 dogs found in Russell County after their owner passed... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
Cathy Reynolds asserts in a lawsuit that her home was searched without justification.
Editor’s note: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted this message about Virginia’s new marijuana laws on its Facebook page Tuesday, the t…
Virginia officials will relax COVID-19 restrictions around social events and restaurant operations on May 15, with hopes to eliminate all gathering and capacity limits by June.
Steven David Rosine established an illicit market for components of goggles made for the U.S. military, “putting the safety of American soldiers in jeopardy,” a prosecutor said.
Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith wants Stephen Matteson Epperly to stay in prison for the rest of his life.
Advance Auto Parts plans to eliminate 37 jobs in Roanoke and significantly reduce its office space locally as employees continue to work remotely.
The company has released a statement.
FLOYD — Darren Wayne Penrose said he was sorry for what he’d done – but insisted he’d known that “Courtney,” the 13-year-old girl he was propo…
A prosecutor said Samson Desalegne Alemu ferried almost $200,000 of marijuana from Northern Virginia to Christiansburg.